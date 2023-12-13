Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Special cleaning campaign launched in Shah Faisal Town

KARACHI-Shah Faisal Town Chairman Gohar Khatak on Tuesday said that a four-day special cleaning campaign is launched in all eight union councils of S F Town including four UCs of Korangi and four in S F Town. He said this while talking to media on the occasion of the launching of the cleaning campaign.
He said that though the cleaning situation is better in this town as compared to other towns, more attention is being paid to further improve it. Besides, cleaning, repair of street lights, cleaning and beautification of parks and nullahs are also being performed, he added.
Talking to media, the Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Shah Faisal Town, Farhan Shabbir said that daily cleaning is being performed in two union councils to cover all eight UCs of Shah Faisal Town. He said that the four-day cleaning drive will continue till Friday.
Speaking about the cleaning campaign, he said that the cleaning campaign was launched to perform cleaning, especially in those areas which were left during the routine cleaning activities.
He said that the staffers of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), SSWMB and the local administration of the Shah Faisal Town are performing cleaning with coordination. He said that special attention is also being paid to ensure overall cleaning and development of parks.A

