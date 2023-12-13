Sri Lankan HC stresses to strengthen people to people contact, bilateral ties

LAHORE, Dec 12 - High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan Admiral (r) Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunartatne has stressed the need of strengthening people to people contact bilateral ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He was addressing a seminar organized by Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) in collaboration with Dr Jahangir Badar Institute of Vision and Leadership to mark ‘SAARC Charter Day’. Former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India Shahid Malik, Honorary Council General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joeya, CEO of Dr Jahangir Badar Institute of Vision and Leadership Zulfikar Ali Badar, CSAS Director Dr Naheed S. Goraya, Director Centre for Civility and Integrity Development Director Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan, faculty members and students attended the seminar. In his address, Admiral (r) Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunartatne shed light about his love for Pakistan in general and Lahore in particular. He summarized his address with an optimistic note to revive the SAARC into an effective organization to sort out regional issues.