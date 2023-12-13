Sri Lankan HC stresses to strengthen people to people contact, bilateral ties

LAHORE, Dec 12 - High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan Admiral (r) Ravin­dra Chandrasiri Wijegunar­tatne has stressed the need of strengthening people to people contact bilateral ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He was addressing a seminar organized by Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) in col­laboration with Dr Jahangir Badar Institute of Vision and Leadership to mark ‘SAARC Charter Day’. Former High Commissioner of Pakistan to India Shahid Malik, Honorary Council General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joeya, CEO of Dr Jah­angir Badar Institute of Vi­sion and Leadership Zulfikar Ali Badar, CSAS Director Dr Naheed S. Goraya, Director Centre for Civility and Integ­rity Development Director Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan, faculty members and students at­tended the seminar. In his address, Admiral (r) Ravin­dra Chandrasiri Wijegun­artatne shed light about his love for Pakistan in general and Lahore in particular. He summarized his address with an optimistic note to revive the SAARC into an effective organization to sort out re­gional issues.