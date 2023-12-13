Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Stakeholders pledge to invest in girls’ edu in KP

APP
December 13, 2023
Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Stakeholders on the oc­casion of International Human Rights Day com­mits to invest in girls ed­ucation for solving gen­der-inequalities and eradicating of Gender Based Violence (GBV). 

In a remarkable dis­play of commitment to­wards gender equali­ty and girls’ education, Blue Veins, in collabo­ration with the Nation­al Commission of Human Rights (NCHR), Pakistan Education Champions Network (PECN), Child Welfare and Protection Commission, Right to In­formation Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women and the Directo­rate General of Law and Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organised the Girls Summit on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

The event, marking the culmination of the 16 days of activism cam­paign, witnessed an ex­ceptional participation of diverse stakeholders, including representa­tives from government departments and the business community.

The focus of the sum­mit centred on the criti­cal issue of girls’ second­ary education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Through skits and dia­logues, girl students from various schools presented key issues affecting them, such as gender discrim­ination and child mar­riages, child labour, and domestic violence while emphasising the impor­tance of girls’ education.

