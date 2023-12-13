Stakeholders pledge to invest in girls’ edu in KP

PESHAWAR - Stakeholders on the occasion of International Human Rights Day commits to invest in girls education for solving gender-inequalities and eradicating of Gender Based Violence (GBV).
In a remarkable display of commitment towards gender equality and girls’ education, Blue Veins, in collaboration with the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR), Pakistan Education Champions Network (PECN), Child Welfare and Protection Commission, Right to Information Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women and the Directorate General of Law and Human Rights Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organised the Girls Summit on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.
The event, marking the culmination of the 16 days of activism campaign, witnessed an exceptional participation of diverse stakeholders, including representatives from government departments and the business community.
The focus of the summit centred on the critical issue of girls’ secondary education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Through skits and dialogues, girl students from various schools presented key issues affecting them, such as gender discrimination and child marriages, child labour, and domestic violence while emphasising the importance of girls’ education.