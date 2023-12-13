Stellar picks, exciting debuts mark PSL Player Draft 2024

The PSL Player Draft 2024 showcased a thrilling selection of top-tier talent, with renowned names and promising debutants making headlines.

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams is poised to make a memorable debut in the HBL PSL, having been picked up by Karachi Kings in the Platinum round. Joining him in the league debutante category are South African duo Reeza Hendricks (Multan Sultans, Gold) and Lungi Ngidi (Peshawar Zalmi, Supplementary).

The evening's first pick belonged to Multan Sultans, who secured English all-rounder David Willey in the Platinum round. With an impressive T20 record of 270 wickets and 3,720 runs, Willey is expected to be a key asset for the team. Peshawar Zalmi strategically chose Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad, boasting 74 T20 wickets, to bolster their bowling ranks.

In a surprise move, Islamabad United utilized their wildcard to secure English wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox, who brings 1,798 T20 runs to the team. Quetta Gladiators made impactful Platinum picks with West Indies middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford (1,753 runs) and T20 stalwart Mohammad Amir (303 scalps), fortifying their batting and bowling arsenals.

Karachi Kings strategically used their first-round Platinum pick to acquire the seasoned Kieron Pollard, followed by the inclusion of Daniel Sams and Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. Pollard, boasting a remarkable tally of 12,390 runs and 312 wickets, is set to bring unmatched experience to the team.

Fakhar Zaman, a consistent performer for Lahore Qalandars, emerged as their first pick in Platinum once again. Rounding off their Platinum picks, South African batter Rassie van der Dussen, with 4,680 T20 runs, adds depth to Lahore's batting lineup.

In the Diamond round, Lahore Qalandars secured Sahibzada Farhan, the top run-getter in the National T20 Cup 2023-24, strengthening their top order alongside Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique. Other notable Diamond picks included England’s Dawid Malan (Multan Sultans), Tymal Mills (Islamabad United), New Zealand’s Tim Seifert (Karachi Kings), and Asif Ali (Peshawar Zalmi).

Multan Sultans strategically added South African top-order batter Reeza Hendricks to their squad in the gold category, a player with an impressive tally of 5,489 T20 runs. Quetta Gladiators, picking ninth-best bowler Akeal Hosein in the Supplementary round, further strengthened their bowling options.

The silver round saw Lahore Qalandars selecting Salman Irshad, while Peshawar Zalmi retained fast bowler Omair Bin Yousuf using the RTM (Right to Match) option, adding to the intrigue and excitement of the draft.