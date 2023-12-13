Terror attack in D I Khan

The recent militant assault on security forces in Dera Ismail Khan’s Daraban area is a stark reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism. Yesterday’s attack claimed the lives of twenty-five brave soldiers, a sacrifice that has indebted the nation to their service. Despite past triumphs in counterterrorism, militancy has resurged, now under a new guise, making it impossible to ignore the links between Afghanistan’s interim government and the outlawed Tehrik i Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This relationship has undeniably escalated militancy in Pakistan. It is unfortunate that the Afghan Taliban interim government has done little to address Pakistani concerns about TTP finding a safe shelter inside Afghan territory. Security experts have also pointed out that the surge in militant violence in recent weeks could be a reaction to the new Pakistani policy of non-tolerance towards undocumented refugees. Pakistan has been an exemplary host, especially towards its Afghan brethren but national security reigns supreme.

The claim of responsibility by a relatively unknown militant group does little to obscure the connections to longstanding regional militancy for those familiar with the area’s turbulent history. Amidst this backdrop, Pakistan’s Chief of Armed Forces, General Asim Munir, is in the United States for military discussions, with counter-terrorism likely on the agenda. The feasibility of a new comprehensive counter-terrorism offensive hinges on various factors, especially with elections approaching in February. There is concern that the increase in militant violence could disrupt the electoral process, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

However, there is hope that this new wave of terrorism will not achieve its sinister goals. The widespread condemnation of the attack by politicians and civil society underscores the sorrow and concern over the loss of lives. The government’s response, including heightened security measures, will be critical in countering these threats and ensuring the protection of both security forces and civilians in the impacted regions.