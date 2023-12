LAHORE - Tetra Pak Pakistan announced the extension of their partnership with Islamabad United as its official nutrition partner during the PSL 9, scheduled between February to March 2024. The agreement was signed by Awais Bin Nasim, MD of Tetra Pak Pakistan and Ahsan Latif, CEO of Islamabad United, during a special ceremony hosted at the PCB Headquarters. The ceremony was attended by top officials from both sides.