Three children die after fire erupts in Sindh flood victims’ tent

QAMBER - At least three children died, and four other family members were injured in a devastating fire that broke out in the flood victims’ tent in Qamber City, Shahdadkot district of Sindh. The rescue officials reported that the three children one aged two months, the other two aged four and seven years – lost their lives after the tent of the flood victim caught fire. The rescue authorities revealed that the family was sleeping when the tent caught fire from the candle and spread drastically. However, the rescue officials are busy with initial medical treatment for the injured individuals.