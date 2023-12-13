Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three children die after fire erupts in Sindh flood victims’ tent

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

QAMBER - At least three children died, and four other family members were injured in a devastating fire that broke out in the flood victims’ tent in Qamber City, Shahdadkot district of Sindh. The rescue officials reported that the three children one aged two months, the other two aged four and seven years – lost their lives after the tent of the flood victim caught fire. The rescue authorities revealed that the family was sleeping when the tent caught fire from the candle and spread drastically. However, the rescue officials are busy with initial medical treatment for the injured individuals.

 

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1702362614.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023