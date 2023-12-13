Wednesday, December 13, 2023
UEFA Europa Conference League group stage to end on Thursday

UEFA Europa Conference League group stage to end on Thursday
Anadolu
7:57 PM | December 13, 2023
The UEFA European Conference League group stage for the 2023-2024 season will conclude with week 6 matches on Thursday.

Turkish club Fenerbahce will host Slovakian club Spartak Trnava in Group H, while another Turkish side Besiktas will face Swiss team Lugano away in Group D.

Rodrigo Becao and Miha Zajc are both expected to be left out of the Fenerbahce squad due to their injuries.

The Yellow Canaries must win to advance from the group stage, while the Black Eagles are already eliminated.

Fenerbahce placed 3rd in Group H with 9 points, while Besiktas lay at the 4th spot with one point in Group D.

