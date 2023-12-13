UoS workshop on academic skills

SARGODHA - A workshop was organized to teach students academ­ic skills under the auspic­es of the Department of Psychology at University of Sargodha so that stu­dents can perform better in the academic field. A large number of students including Assistant Pro­fessor Dr. Mohammad Naveed Riaz, Lecturer Dr. Sumia Batul and other faculty members partici­pated in the workshop. Addressing the work­shop, Dr. Naveed Riaz said that most of the students make different strategies and timetables regarding education but they are not able to follow it. He said that when the time of the exams approaches, students are stressed, so they should start pre­paring a week before the exams and prepare for those subjects which they find difficult. He said that our brain works better in the morning, so students should prepare for diffi­cult subjects in the morn­ing and do physical ac­tivities instead of mental activities after five o’clock in the evening because at that time the brain gets tired due to working all day and it is dangerous to put more pressure on the brain. Dr. Sumia Batul said that in this era of technol­ogy, unnecessary use of smartphones has very negative effects on the academic performance of students. According to an estimate, students in Pakistan spend seven to eight hours a day on un­necessary use of smart­phones. Students should make the best use of their time to make study strat­egies effective as most of the students are careless about academic matters and suffer from mental stress and perform poorly in exams, he added.