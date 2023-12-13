Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Urgent measures for eradication of polio stressed

APP
December 13, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Ikramullah Khan Gan­dapur, led a meeting emphasizing urgent measures for polio eradi­cation in Peshawar. Stressing the need to vaccinate all children un­der five against the virus, he ad­dressed a Provincial Task Force (PTF) gathering at his office.

Expressing concern over Pa­kistan’s status as one of the last two countries still facing polio endemicity, Gandapur cautioned against incentivizing vaccinations, fearing it could lead to linking im­munization with unrelated de­mands. He urged stakeholders to find solutions for refusals based on such demands.

To address the persisting issue, Gandapur directed the formation of committees chaired by the Ad­ditional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home and relevant secretaries. One committee will address cam­paign staggering in southern KP, while another will realign do­nor-driven projects to focus on po­lio eradication.

Praising the efforts of Law En­forcement Agencies (LEAs) during anti-polio campaigns, SMBR ac­knowledged their vital role in the national cause. He reiterated an unwavering commitment to erad­icating polio, emphasizing the re­gion’s determination to spare no effort in achieving a polio-free sta­tus.

Emphasizing the need for ac­tion, Gandapur directed commis­sioners and deputy commission­ers to promptly act on pending action points, stressing the im­portance of strengthening PEI/EPI synergy.

Special Secretary of Health for Polio Eradication, Abdul Ba­sit, presented a comprehensive analysis of epidemiology, com­paring NIDs in October and No­vember, outlining the 2024 SIA calendar, and highlighting key necessities.

The meeting concluded with gratitude extended to partner or­ganizations, district administra­tions, and LEA representatives for their relentless support in the fight against polio and for safe­guarding children from lifelong disabilities.

Gandapur’s proactive approach underlines the urgency of ad­dressing polio eradication and highlights the collaborative efforts necessary to achieve a polio-free nation, focusing on immediate ac­tion and cooperation among vari­ous stakeholders.

