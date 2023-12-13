Urgent measures for eradication of polio stressed

PESHAWAR - Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Ikramullah Khan Gandapur, led a meeting emphasizing urgent measures for polio eradication in Peshawar. Stressing the need to vaccinate all children under five against the virus, he addressed a Provincial Task Force (PTF) gathering at his office.
Expressing concern over Pakistan’s status as one of the last two countries still facing polio endemicity, Gandapur cautioned against incentivizing vaccinations, fearing it could lead to linking immunization with unrelated demands. He urged stakeholders to find solutions for refusals based on such demands.
To address the persisting issue, Gandapur directed the formation of committees chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home and relevant secretaries. One committee will address campaign staggering in southern KP, while another will realign donor-driven projects to focus on polio eradication.
Praising the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) during anti-polio campaigns, SMBR acknowledged their vital role in the national cause. He reiterated an unwavering commitment to eradicating polio, emphasizing the region’s determination to spare no effort in achieving a polio-free status.
Emphasizing the need for action, Gandapur directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to promptly act on pending action points, stressing the importance of strengthening PEI/EPI synergy.
Special Secretary of Health for Polio Eradication, Abdul Basit, presented a comprehensive analysis of epidemiology, comparing NIDs in October and November, outlining the 2024 SIA calendar, and highlighting key necessities.
The meeting concluded with gratitude extended to partner organizations, district administrations, and LEA representatives for their relentless support in the fight against polio and for safeguarding children from lifelong disabilities.
Gandapur’s proactive approach underlines the urgency of addressing polio eradication and highlights the collaborative efforts necessary to achieve a polio-free nation, focusing on immediate action and cooperation among various stakeholders.