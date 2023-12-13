US Consul General welcomes 200 new students in scholarship programme

LAHORE - The United States’ Consul General in Lahore, Kris­tin Hawkins, conducted a visit to Faisalabad on De­cember 11-12 to extend a warm welcome to 200 new students participating in the U.S.-sponsored English Access Scholarship Program.

This initiative is implemented in collaboration with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad. Con­sul General Hawkins highlighted the significant potential of youth in shaping the future and em­phasized that the students would not only acquire English language skills but also leadership and crit­ical thinking abilities, grooming them to become future leaders. The English Access Scholarship Program, funded by the U.S. Department of State, is a comprehensive two-year program designed to build a foundation in English language proficiency, American culture, critical thinking, and leadership skills. It caters to students aged 13 to 20 who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, aiming to enhance their competitiveness for high­er education and employment opportunities. Dur­ing the visit, Consul General Hawkins also toured the Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security at the University of Agriculture, which was established with USAID funding. The center, operational since 2015, has awarded over 60 research grants focusing on climate change, biotechnology, precision agriculture for food secu­rity, and innovation in agricultural policies.

Additionally, Consul General Hawkins met with members of the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN)’s North Punjab chapter to gain insights into how they are applying the skills and knowl­edge acquired through U.S. exchange programs to benefit their communities. PUAN, boasting 37,000 members, serves as a significant testament to the robust people-to-people ties between the United States and Pakistan. Furthermore, CG Hawkins vis­ited the Interloop Industrial Park and underscored the strong economic ties between the United States and Pakistan, noting that the U.S. is Pakistan’s largest export market. She emphasized the mu­tual desire for increased economic growth, invest­ment, and trade cooperation that would benefit both countries and the broader region. The United States has established enduring partnerships in Punjab Province, particularly in the education and agricultural sectors, and the U.S. Consulate General Lahore remains committed to strengthening and expanding these relationships.