Wahab Riaz says mega sports events to be organized next month 

LAHORE - Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz has said that mega sports events will be organized in January and the detail of these events will be shared in due course of time. He said this while presiding over a high-profile meeting here at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum attended the meeting in person while all DSOs participated thru video link. Addressing the meeting, Wahab said the registration of sports clubs is a unique campaign in which as many as 4,800 applications have been received from all tehsils of Punjab for registration of sports clubs. “The valuable contributions of TSOs will be acknowledged in a befitting manner and they will be rewarded with appreciation certificates.” Dr Asif said that several mega sports events are being planned for the growth of sports culture. “It is our mission to unearth fresh sports talent from far flung areas of the province,” he added.