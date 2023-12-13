Woman turns out to be killer of her husband

KHANEWAL - Police claimed to have traced the blind murder case arresting a woman for murdering her hus­band. The accused was arrested and confessed to her crime. The police have registered a case against her.

Police Station Talumba had received a com­plaint from a citizen namely Syed Saqlain, who stated that his uncle Sajjad Shah was kid­napped. On this complaint police registered a case 1270/ 23 under section 365. District Po­lice Officer Rana Umar Farooq took notice of the registered case and gave the task to SHO Talumba Police Station Faizan Qayyum to solve the case.

SHO Police Station Talumba arrested the ac­cused Shahnaz Bibi (wife of Sajjad Shah) on suspicion, who confessed during the investi­gation that she had given sleeping pills to her husband and when he fell asleep, she with her Dupatta strangled him to death and buried his dead body in the courtyard of the house.

According to the press release, the DPO said that the dead body of Sajjad Shah was recov­ered on identification of the accused Shahnaz Bibi. DPO Rana Umar Farooq said that no mat­ter how cunning the accused was, she could not escape from the punishment of the law. He said Khanewal police was the protector of the lives and property of the people. DPO Umer Farooq appreciated SHO Talumba Faizan Qayyum and his team.