Woman turns out to be killer of her husband

KHANEWAL - Police claimed to have traced the blind murder case arresting a woman for murdering her husband. The accused was arrested and confessed to her crime. The police have registered a case against her.
Police Station Talumba had received a complaint from a citizen namely Syed Saqlain, who stated that his uncle Sajjad Shah was kidnapped. On this complaint police registered a case 1270/ 23 under section 365. District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq took notice of the registered case and gave the task to SHO Talumba Police Station Faizan Qayyum to solve the case.
SHO Police Station Talumba arrested the accused Shahnaz Bibi (wife of Sajjad Shah) on suspicion, who confessed during the investigation that she had given sleeping pills to her husband and when he fell asleep, she with her Dupatta strangled him to death and buried his dead body in the courtyard of the house.
According to the press release, the DPO said that the dead body of Sajjad Shah was recovered on identification of the accused Shahnaz Bibi. DPO Rana Umar Farooq said that no matter how cunning the accused was, she could not escape from the punishment of the law. He said Khanewal police was the protector of the lives and property of the people. DPO Umer Farooq appreciated SHO Talumba Faizan Qayyum and his team.