318 repatriated Pakistanis return home safely from Syria

12:35 PM | December 13, 2024
A chartered plane carrying 318 Pakistani nationals, who were repatriated from Syria to Beirut, landed at Islamabad International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

The repatriation was executed under the personal supervision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as part of a comprehensive evacuation plan led by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Dr. Ahsan Iqbal and NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik were present at the airport to welcome the returnees.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sharif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safe return of all Pakistani nationals stranded in Syria, calling it a top priority. He lauded the efforts of MoFA, the Pakistani embassies in Syria and Lebanon, and NDMA for their timely action.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his government for their support and facilitation, including arranging buses to transfer passengers from Syria to Beirut.

Over 350 Pakistanis stranded in Syria have so far been evacuated and safely transferred to Lebanon, with ongoing efforts to evacuate more citizens under PM Sharif’s directives.

