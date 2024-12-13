Activities arranged to mark Anti-Corruption Week

Dir upper - To observe the International Anti-Corruption Week, reaffirming its commitment to strengthen mechanisms to prevent and counter corruption, an event was organized here in a local hotel on Thursday.

A press release issued here on Thursday, it was said that Pakistan had joined hands with the global community in observing International Anti-Corruption Week from the December 9 to 12 to reaffirming its commitment to strengthen mechanisms to prevent and counter corruption.

The day’s theme, “Uniting with Youth against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity,” highlighted the critical role of young people to play in promoting integrity and combating corruption.

According to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Pakistan ranked 133rd in 2023, with a score of 29, showing a slight improvement from 140th in 2022. However, the country still faces significant challenges in tackling corruption, which affects people’s access to public services and alienates them from government organizations.

To combat corruption, Pakistan has enacted laws, including the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 and provincial anti-corruption laws. Key institutions, such as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and provincial anti-corruption establishments, have the mandate to investigate and prosecute corruption cases.

Despite progress in enacting laws, Pakistan continues to face challenges in ensuring transparent and effective implementation. The country needs to strengthen its governance mechanisms, dispel the perception that anti-corruption laws are used for partisan objectives, and enhance the capacity of institutions to investigate and prosecute corruption cases.

Seminar against corruption

Mohmand: Corruption is a social evil that hinders the development and prosperity of our society.

These views were told by District Youth Officer Mohmand Syed Sajid Shah, Social Activist and Trainer Fauzee Khan Mohmand while speaking during Awareness Session regarding Anti Corruption at Government College of Management sciences Ghalanai jointly organized by District Youth Office and the district administration of Mohmand.

The session was attended by college staff and a large number of students.

The speakers said that the reason for corruption in our society is that we criticize others to fix our problems but we forget our problems.

District Youth Officer (DYO) Syed Sajid Shah said that let us work together to eradicate corruption and establish a clean, transparent and justice based society.

At the end of the program, an anti-corruption walk was held which started from the examination hall and ended at the principal office.