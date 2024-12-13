AIOU distributes certificates to religious translators

ISLAMABAD - A certificate distribution ceremony was held on Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to mark the completion of a fifteen-day workshop on religious translator training.

Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of AIOU, was the chief guest, while Professor Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, presided over the event.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood highlighted the challenges of translation, emphasizing that it is not just about converting words between languages but about capturing history, culture, and meaning. He urged the participants to pass on the knowledge they gained during the workshop.

Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi congratulated the participants and assured that such training programs would continue, creating new opportunities for translators. He also encouraged the students to become ambassadors of the knowledge they acquired.

The workshop, organized jointly by AIOU’s Department of Islamic Thought, History, and Culture and Jamia al-Mustafa Al-Alamia (Pakistan Chapter), focused on translating religious texts from Arabic and Persian into Urdu. It aimed to enhance the participants’ creative skills.

A total of 22 MA-level students participated in the workshop, with 22 resource persons providing training on modern translation techniques.