Algorithms in Global Politics

Algorithms, the silent orchestrators of digital systems, are at the heart of computing, steering tasks like calculations, data processing, and decision-making. Their influence extends beyond machines, touching everyday activities such as making coffee or tying shoelaces. In today’s technological era, algorithms have become omnipresent, much like recipes ensuring consistent outcomes in both physical and digital realms. According to Statista, there are approximately 5.52 billion internet users, representing 67.5% of the global population, with 5.22 billion (63.8%) being social media users as of November 2024.

Algorithms form the backbone of the internet, powering search engines, gaming, dating apps, and essential technologies like GPS, Artificial Intelligence (AI), facial recognition, and autonomous vehicles. Their immense potential also makes them vulnerable to cyber-attacks. As we advance, self-learning algorithms will generate even more algorithms, deepening their role in digital transformation. The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4.0) leverages cyber-physical systems (CPS), the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, automation, big data, and AI to stay competitive. Algorithmic warfare, a key aspect of this evolution, merges data and behavioural sciences with computer science, influencing every facet of cyber defence.

The Pew Research Centre has underscored both the benefits and challenges of algorithms. While they enhance connectivity, automate processes, and shape perceptions, their implications remain complex. These extended thinking systems demand nuanced understanding and a global perspective to navigate their evolving roles responsibly.

One significant area where algorithms wield considerable influence is cyber security. Abbott’s Handbook of Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW) highlights the vital connection between algorithms and 5GW. This form of warfare revolves around information and perception-based strategies, relying heavily on algorithms to manipulate cognitive biases and achieve specific objectives. Algorithms are employed in spreading misinformation, creating deepfake content, and breaching security systems through advanced cyber-attacks like social engineering. They also play a pivotal role in social media manipulation, enabling deception and amplifying propaganda.

Moreover, mass surveillance operations rely on algorithms for data analysis, while open-source intelligence and commercial tools like social media analytics enhance their efficiency. Cryptographic backdoors and algorithm-driven electronic warfare are increasingly accessible, empowering actors in 5GW with sophisticated subterfuge tools. From decentralized finance (DeFi) to quantum computing, algorithms complicate attribution and strengthen modern warfare’s information-centric tactics. This symbiosis between algorithms and 5GW underscores the urgency of developing countermeasures in the digital age.

Algorithmic influence extends to governance, reshaping political engagement through what scholars term “algorithmic governmentality.” This phenomenon, often seen in “algopopulism,” merges politics with algorithmic decision-making to create alternative narratives. A Pew Research Centre survey of nearly 10,000 Americans found bipartisan concern over AI’s role in the 2024 presidential election. Forty-one percent of Republicans and 39% of Democrats believed AI was used “mostly for bad” in campaigns, with over half expressing significant worry about its influence. However, many remain unaware of how AI technologies are used by political campaigns and external entities. Algorithms that amplify emotionally charged content risk deepening information silos, limiting constructive discourse.

In South Asia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has utilized algorithm-driven hyper-nudging and digital opinion manipulation to promote Hindutva ideology and consolidate political power. These strategies, including micro-targeting and predictive modelling, shape public perceptions and voting behaviour, significantly impacting regional politics and security. Platforms like WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter) are used to discredit marginalized groups, such as Kashmiris, Muslims, and Sikhs, raising concerns over the weaponization of digital platforms. Reports from Oxford University’s The Global Disinformation Order further detail how computational propaganda and data harvesting undermine trust in democratic institutions, emphasizing the urgent need for ethical safeguards against digital manipulation.

Globally, efforts to regulate algorithmic influence are gaining momentum. The European Union’s AI Act categorizes applications into three risk levels. Systems posing unacceptable risks, such as government-run social scoring akin to China’s, are banned. High-risk applications, like CV scanning tools for job recruitment, face stringent requirements, while lower-risk uses remain largely unregulated. These measures aim to balance innovation with ethical governance.

In Pakistan, a youthful population is embracing digital disruption, with 71.7 million social media users (30.1% of the population) in 2024. Recognizing AI’s transformative potential, the Ministry of IT & Telecom has drafted a National AI Policy to raise awareness, foster innovation, and promote ethical AI use. This evidence-based, user-centric approach emphasizes privacy, skill development, and socio-economic inclusivity, aligning Pakistan with global developmental goals and positioning it as a significant player in AI’s future.

As cyber threats evolve, embracing innovative, AI-driven solutions is essential to bolstering cyber security. Projections suggest the AI in cyber security market will grow to USD 13.29 billion by the end of this decade, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% from 2022 to 2030. By leveraging this technology, organizations can protect sensitive data and navigate the increasingly complex digital landscape. States must continue investing in resilient systems to counter the challenges posed by algorithmic warfare and secure a safer digital future.

