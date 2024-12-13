Ambassador Rizwan Saeed meets new House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Brian Mast

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh met Congressman Brian Mast, the newly appointed Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, today.

Rep. Brian Mast, an Army veteran from Florida, was elected as the committee head on Monday by the House Republican Steering Committee.

In his tweet, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed wrote:

"Pleased to meet with Rep. Brian Mast – an energetic leader - recently selected as Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. We had an optimistic discussion on strengthening bilateral ties through deeper economic engagement. Explored prospects and avenues of furthering Pak-US cooperation and partnership in the evolving global scenario."

Highlighting the importance of Pakistan, the Ambassador quoted Congressman Mast as saying, "Cooperation is the best way forward."

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed also conveyed his best wishes to Congressman Mast, stating, "Wished him all the best every step of the way in this important new role."