ANF seizes 101kg drugs, arrests three

Rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested three suspects and seized 101.647 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs110 million during a countrywide crackdown against drug smuggling on Thursday.

According to an ANF spokesman, a team arrested a suspect near a hospital in Keamari, Karachi, and recovered 500 grams of heroin. The accused confessed to selling drugs to students during the investigation. In another operation, 9.08 kg of ice was seized at Karachi International Airport, concealed by being absorbed into the clothes of a Jeddah-bound passenger.

Additionally, ANF personnel arrested a suspect at Chenab Toll Plaza, Gujrat, after discovering 3 kg of heroin hidden in secret compartments of a vehicle. In Rawalpindi, 45 narcotic pills, 25 LSD stickers, and 23 grams of suspicious material were recovered from a parcel arriving from the Netherlands at a courier office.

In Balochistan, 64 kg of heroin was recovered from an uninhabited location in Qila Saifullah district. The operations are part of ANF’s efforts to curb drug trafficking across the country.