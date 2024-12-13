Anti-polio drive in Sialkot from 16th

SIALKOT - The 5-day anti-polio drive will begin from December 16 in the district, during which vaccine would be administered to 800,000 children under five years of age. This was disclosed at a review meeting held here on Thursday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial in the chair. The DC said that 6,500 officers and employees would visit door to door and administer vaccine to children. He directed the officers concerned to ensure 100 percent coverage and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He said, though polio eradication was the primary responsibility of health department, but all departments, including the police, will also play their role to make the polio campaign successful. He said that alongwith mapping the area of the mobile teams, their GPS tracking would also be done so that 100 percent results of campaign could be achieved. He said that traffic police staff and security teams would be present at the transit points at all times and would ensure that the passenger children were administered polio drops. The DC said the government would be requested to set up a permanent polio post at the general bus stand.