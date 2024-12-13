Friday, December 13, 2024
Applications invited for 4 VCs' appointment

APP
December 13, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE -  Applications have been invited again for appointment of regular vice chancellors to four universities. The universities also included two in Lahore: Govt College University and University of Home Economics.

Similarly, advertisements have been issued again for University of Narowal and Islamia University Bahawalpur. Already established search committees will conduct interviews of the suitable candidates. The last date for submission of applications has been set for Dec 26.

Only professors working abroad will have the facility of online interview, candidates applying for more than one university will have only one interview.

