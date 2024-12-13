Friday, December 13, 2024
Asad Zaman reaches Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Jr Tennis semis

Asad Zaman reaches Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Jr Tennis semis
Staff Reporter
December 13, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Rising star Asad Zaman has reached the semifinals of the Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. In boys U-18 quarterfinal, Asad Zaman thrashed Haider Nadeem 6-1. In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Zain Saeed beat Aalay Hussain 6-3 and Abu Bakar Khalil beat M Huzaima 6-3. In the boys U-12 quarterfinal, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill thumped Zayd Mansoor 6-0. In boys/girls U-10 first round, Mustafa Zia beat Aran Bashir 6-1. In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat Shahreen Umer 6-1 and M Ayan overcame Mamnoon Bari 6-1.

Staff Reporter

