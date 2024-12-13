Asad Zaman reaches Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Jr Tennis semis

LAHORE - Rising star has reached the semifinals of the Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. In boys U-18 quarterfinal, thrashed Haider Nadeem 6-1. In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Zain Saeed beat Aalay Hussain 6-3 and Abu Bakar Khalil beat M Huzaima 6-3. In the boys U-12 quarterfinal, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill thumped Zayd Mansoor 6-0. In boys/girls U-10 first round, Mustafa Zia beat Aran Bashir 6-1. In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat Shahreen Umer 6-1 and M Ayan overcame Mamnoon Bari 6-1.