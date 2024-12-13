ATC declares PTI leaders proclaimed offenders, issues arrest warrants in arson case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Saeed, Wasiq Qayum Abbasi, Zubair Khan, and others as proclaimed offenders in a case involving the arson of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office.

The hearing, conducted on Friday by ATC Judge Arshad Javed, was based on a petition submitted by the Lahore police.

The court not only declared the leaders as proclaimed offenders but also issued perpetual arrest warrants against them.

During the proceedings, the police informed the court that the accused individuals were evading arrest by remaining in hiding.