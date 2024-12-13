Atta Tarar highlights govt's efforts to train youth in Artificial Intelligence

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar stated that the government is working to equip the youth with training in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the StartCom Summit in Istanbul, he emphasized the importance of embracing technology and ensuring that young people are prepared for modern trends.

Tarar praised Pakistan’s youthful and talented population, highlighting the need for the responsible use of AI, while condemning its misuse in regions like occupied Kashmir.

He also called for a global regulatory framework for social media, pointing out the restrictions on discussing sensitive issues like Gaza and Kashmir.

Additionally, Tarar urged for collective efforts to address global challenges such as climate change.