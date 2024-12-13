Friday, December 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Atta Tarar highlights govt's efforts to train youth in Artificial Intelligence

Atta Tarar highlights govt's efforts to train youth in Artificial Intelligence
Web Desk
8:23 PM | December 13, 2024
National

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar stated that the government is working to equip the youth with training in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the StartCom Summit in Istanbul, he emphasized the importance of embracing technology and ensuring that young people are prepared for modern trends.

Tarar praised Pakistan’s youthful and talented population, highlighting the need for the responsible use of AI, while condemning its misuse in regions like occupied Kashmir.

He also called for a global regulatory framework for social media, pointing out the restrictions on discussing sensitive issues like Gaza and Kashmir.

Additionally, Tarar urged for collective efforts to address global challenges such as climate change.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1734071436.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024