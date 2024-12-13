Attaullah Tarar visits TRT World, discusses media and cultural cooperation

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, currently in Turkey, visited the headquarters of Turkish state TV channel, TRT World, where he met with the channel's Director General of International Broadcast, Omer Faruk Tanriverdi. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed strengthening media cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey, including the production of joint documentaries, promoting tourism, and other areas of mutual interest.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Tarar emphasized Pakistan’s strong ties with Turkey, which are built on shared historical, religious, and cultural values. He noted that agreements for co-producing dramas and documentaries with the Turkish government are part of Pakistan's strategic framework, highlighting the abundant talent in both countries.

Tarar also mentioned Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, who set a world record in javelin throw at the Summer Olympics with a distance of 92.97 meters. He suggested producing a documentary on Nadeem’s inspiring story.

The discussion also covered the Shandur Polo Festival in Pakistan, with the Information Minister highlighting its role in promoting tourism, culture, and sports. He proposed that a documentary on the festival, created in collaboration with PTV World, could be broadcast globally.

Additionally, the Minister suggested the possibility of co-broadcasting, with TRT World’s transmission airing on Pakistan Television. Tarar noted that the shared cultural and religious bonds between Pakistan and Turkey contribute to the popularity of Turkish dramas and documentaries in Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed the issue of the ongoing conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Information Minister stressing the importance of producing a digital documentary to highlight the human rights violations occurring in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.