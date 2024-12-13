Betrayal by Political Masters

The news of the Cholistan Canal’s approval has surprised many in Sindh, a province already grappling with water shortages. This development echoes past betrayals, like the Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal, which further strained Sindh’s resources under the PPP-led government. Sindh’s powerful landlords, the PPP’s core supporters, remain unaffected by such water crises. They divert resources to their vast landholdings, exploiting small farmers. This betrayal underscores the feudal stranglehold over Sindh’s political and economic landscape.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.