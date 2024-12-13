Biden grants clemency to nearly 1,500 people: White House

Washington - Outgoing President Joe Biden said Thursday he had commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 people and pardoned 39 others, in what the White House called the largest single-day act of clemency in US history. “America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances,” Biden said. “As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation.” Biden said the 39 people forgiven for non-violent crimes “have shown successful rehabilitation and have shown commitment to making their communities stronger and safer”.The White House said the nearly 1,500 people granted commuted sentences -- “the most ever in a single day” -- had been serving them at home for at least one year.

“These commutation recipients, who were placed on home confinement during the COVID pandemic, have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities and have shown that they deserve a second chance,” Biden said.

Biden this month faced criticism for issuing an official pardon for his son Hunter, who was convicted and was due to be sentenced on gun and tax charges, despite earlier assurances that he would not intervene in his son’s legal troubles.