Celebrating Legacy: Soni Wali Cup inspires new generation of golfers

LAHORE - A nation with a rich history further enriches itself by eulogizing its yesteryear icons, honouring their legacies, and drawing inspiration from their achievements! With a legacy spanning decade, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amateur Golf Championships continue to celebrate tradition, history, and the spirit of golf in Pakistan. One of the standout moments in this legacy is the Ladies’ Gai Cup, introduced in 1934, awarded annually to the Ladies’ Winner, preserving a cherished tradition.

However, the seed for the recent rise of ladies’ golf in Pakistan was also sown at the historic Peshawar Golf Course. As recent as 2014, ladies were denied participation due to insufficient numbers. This setback, however, proved to be a blessing in disguise, sparking a movement that led to the remarkable growth of ladies’ golf. Today, with seven ladies’ tournaments on the PGF calendar and a surge in registered lady golfers from just 60 in 2016 to 360, reflects an exponential growth trajectory. Notably, the introduction of the WAGR category and Pakistan’s first-ever ladies’ international championship held at Raya Golf Club in Lahore, featuring players from seven countries, marked a historic milestone.

A proud daughter of Peshawar, Soni Wali’s life and achievements continue to inspire women athletes nationwide. This year’s event was particularly poignant, to pay tribute, to Honour Mr. Iqbal Wali, who generously sponsored the Soni Wali Event. Mr. Wali’s passing has left a huge vacuum, to quote Col. Shahadat, “Iqbal was the most generous person I’ve ever met. Whenever there was a tournament, he would offer trophies, lunchboxes, and financial support to the caddies. Particularly his generously in planting trees all over the golf course, will always remind us of him for times to come.” Carrying forward this legacy, his sister, Rani Wali, has stepped up to ensure the event’s continuity. Her commitment in preserving her family’s vision for ladies’ golf in Pakistan has been instrumental.

Besides Mr. Iqbal Wali, the golfing community in Peshawar also remembered two iconic figures, Dr. Fareeda Naseer and Dr. Aimal Zaman. Dr. Zaman held the singular honour of winning the Amateur Championships in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India, leaving an enduring legacy in international golf. A solemn minute of silence was observed to offer prayers for these departed souls. Other legends such as Taimoor Hassan, Bushra Zaman, and Sania Nishtar have significantly contributed to Peshawar’s golfing heritage. Among the current stars, Humna Amjad, a three-time consecutive Soni Wali Cup champion and scratch player, continues to set new benchmarks for excellence.

The picturesque Peshawar Golf Club provided the perfect backdrop for this year’s competition, which attracted a record number of lady golfers from across the country. With 52 registered participants, including seniors and junior girls, the championship showcased the depth of talent and passion for the sport. The elite amateurs competed in the WAGR event over three days and 54 holes.

The Soni Wali Cup has a rich tradition of celebrating excellence. Its inaugural title was claimed by Ami Qin, setting a high standard for future participants. In subsequent years, Humna Amjad emerged as a dominant force, winning back-to-back titles and setting her reputation as one of Pakistan’s finest lady golfers. This year’s championship promised to continue this tradition, as a new generation of talent vies for the coveted title. Humna not only continued her dominance in the Soni Wali Cup 2024, clinching the title in the Gross WAGR Open Category with a score of 231 over 54 holes, she improved to 160 overall positions, with a 2nd position in Pakistan, trailing behind Parkha Ijaz by 72 points.

She was followed by Sara Amin, who secured second place with a score of 244, and Ramin Aminclaimed third with a score of 260. In the Net Category, Jasia Tasawar emerged as the winner, with Amna Malak taking second place and Zainab Omer finishing third. In Category B, 1st gross winner was Hajira Ajmal and net winner was Munazza Azhar. In Category C 1st gross winner was Samrah Adnan and net winner was Zahra Adnan. Amongst the junior girls, Danyia Irfan won 1st gross, Raffaqat Abjad won boys 1st grossand Brig Nasira (R) won the net prize in seniors category. The seamless organization of the event reflects the passion and dedication of Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, for the development of golf in Pakistan. She and her tireless team’s meticulous planning and passion has elevated the Soni Wali Cup to a premier event in Pakistan’s golfing calendar. Lt Gen Omer Ahmed Bokhari, HI(M), the chief guest, applauded the efforts of the organisers, who travelled all the way from Lahore to conduct the event. He lauded the healthy participation of ladies and juniors, promising to lend all possible support. Brig Omar Afridi, Vice President of KPGA and Col Imtinan, Secretary of KPGA, have been steadfast in their support, highlighting a collective commitment to promoting ladies’ golf and honouring the memory of Soni Wali and Iqbal Wali.

As the championship continues to grow, it not only commemorates the legacy of trailblazers like Soni Wali but also inspires a new generation of golfers to embrace the sport and carry forward the spirit of excellence.