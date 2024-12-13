Friday, December 13, 2024
Child dies, six family members hospitalized after fumigation tragedy in Khi

Web Desk
5:42 PM | December 13, 2024
A five-year-old child tragically lost his life, and six other family members fell unconscious after inhaling insecticide fumes at their home in Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi.

The incident occurred in Khayaban-e-Seher, Phase-VI, following fumigation at the residence of Dr Ziauddin Sheikh, owner of Sir Syed Hospital in Qayyumabad.

Police reported that all seven family members were exposed to the fumes a day after the spraying.

The affected family was rushed to South City Hospital in Clifton, where five-year-old Moinuddin was pronounced dead on arrival.

Dr Sheikh and the other family members, including his wife, two sons, and two daughters, were later moved to Aga Khan University Hospital for treatment.

Their condition is reported to be stable as per the latest updates. The family has declined legal proceedings, terming the incident an unfortunate accident.

