CM advisor highlights pivotal role of edu, ethics for development

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has delivered a keynote address at Islamia College Peshawar, emphasizing the pivotal role of education, ethics, and historical preservation in societal progress and national development.

Speaking to an esteemed audience comprising officials, academics, and students at the Inaugural ceremony of Chrysanthemum Exhibition at Islamia College Peshawar, Barrister Saif lauded the legacy of Islamia College as a cornerstone of cultural and intellectual identity in the region. “Islamia College is not merely an academic institution; it stands as a symbol of our region’s rich history and values. Its contributions have significantly shaped the trajectory of our collective growth,” he stated.

The advisor to CM commended the creative efforts of students, particularly female participants, in reviving and conserving historical artifacts, describing these endeavours as a testament to their ingenuity and commitment for preserving the cultural heritage.

“Such initiatives reflect an understanding of our historical continuity and demonstrate how the past informs our present and future,” he noted.

Barrister Saif also reflected on the intrinsic value of education, cautioning against pursuing it solely for materialistic gains.

Drawing on philosophical insights and Islamic teachings, he highlighted the importance of aligning knowledge with ethical and spiritual growth. “Education must be a means to elevate the human spirit, enrich character, and contribute meaningfully to society,” he remarked.

The Advisor to CM underscored the importance of time as a divine gift, urging students to use it wisely for self-development and collective advancement. He observed, “Life is a continuum of moments, and those who utilize these moments purposefully craft lives of meaning and impact.”

He also praised the role of creativity in human development, emphasizing its significance in various forms, including art, innovation, and cultural preservation. “The act of transforming neglected objects into meaningful creations reflects a profound understanding of creativity as an ongoing human endeavour,” he added.