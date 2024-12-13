CM Maryam for establishing joint working group with China to curb pollution

LAHORE - In a meeting on climate change and environment in Shanghai, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday proposed the establishment of a joint working group with China to eliminate the environmental pollution. The proposed Beijing-Punjab Working Group will work on knowledge sharing, policy making, capacity building, data sharing and technology transfer. Green urban planning, green energy, and e-transport will also be made possible in collaboration with this group by reducing carbon emissions. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister paid tribute to the Chinese minister for environment, saying that he had improved China’s environment and made the people breathe easily. “The Chinese environment minister is an expert in the field of environment and a highly capable personality. China’s effective and long-term measures depict its commitment for improving the environment,” she remarked. Commending the Chinese President Xi Jinping for giving a vision of a common destination, Maryam Nawaz said that China was supporting countries suffering from hazards of environmental pollution. The smog problem in Pakistan has become serious in the last few years. China has wriggled out 800 million people out of poverty and elevated their economic status, she added. She said that Punjab was a large province and she was its chief executive with a population of 15 crore people. “The largest province is facing environmental problems. I want to make Punjab economically stable and a public welfare province. I want such a Punjab where people feel that the government cares about them like a mother. I am determined to make Punjab environmentally strong and resilient. The dynamic and active Senior Minister of Punjab is working day and night for environmental improvement. The Senior Minister is undertaking steps to improve the environment of the province.” She further stated that the Senior Minister presented a workable and commendable agenda for climate change. “Usually, smog spells in Pakistan last for 100 to 120 days. Smog cannot be eliminated overnight, short, medium and long-term planning is being undertaken for its eradication. China’s lofty ambitions regarding smog are worthy of imitation and appreciation. I became aware of China’s steps to eliminate smog during my visit to the Blue Tech Clean Air Alliance. I got the opportunity to learn, understand and discuss many things with the experts at the Blue Tech Air Alliance. The smog ended in a few days and we are trying to find out the reasons for it.” She went on to say: “We have to close schools, industries and other sectors when a smog spell arrives. Business, life and every work comes to a standstill due to smog. We are working on a daily basis to control air pollution. I gave the first comprehensive climate change, action plan and policy right after assuming my office”. She said environment-friendly reforms were being introduced in the agriculture, transport and industrial sectors. The residue of crops burning is being effectively controlled as the Punjab government is replacing old agricultural machinery with agricultural equipment like super seeder, she added. She said her government introduced Punjab’s first e-transport policy and are gradually converting traditional transport to e-transport on the pattern of China. “We are ensuring vehicle fitness certification to prevent environmental pollution”, she said, adding that the Punjab government was ensuring an environmentally friendly policy by undertaking real time monitoring of industrial units. Steps are being taken to relocate industry out of cities on the Chinese model. The chief minister said: “The expertise of the esteemed Chinese Minister of Environment for the protection of biodiversity and wildlife is commendable. We need to learn from China’s observations and experiences to win the war against environmental pollution.

I expect encouraging results from this meeting.

We look forward to China’s full cooperation so as to reduce and eliminate environmental pollution. We can share ideas, technology and experiences with each other through the joint working group. We are working on green energy and renewable energy projects in Punjab.”

She said: “We got a chance to see a huge wind energy corridor from the plane the moment we entered China. It was impressive to see the windmill project and it seemed as if angels were operating the windmill’s wings. A solar panel project has already been launched in Punjab before paying a China visit. Collaboration is being done with Chinese companies for solar panel projects. People are facing economic hardships due to hiked electricity prices. Punjab is gradually being shifted to clean energy, green energy and solar projects.”