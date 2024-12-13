CM Maryam gets briefing on Chinese education system

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif spent her second day in Shanghai with a hectic schedule visiting Shanghai experimental school and Chinese academy of sciences where she got a briefing on China’s education system. Jiading district director of education Guan Wenji and President of Chinese academy of sciences Xia Hongmei told her that the Shanghai experimental school has been established to impart free education in artificial intelligence to young students aged 12-15 hailing from Shanghai and surrounding areas. Madam chief minister visited different departments and classrooms of the school and observed various modern methods of teaching children the latest trends and techniques of artificial intelligence. She inspected AI creations of the school students and asked them and from the expert teacher of the school about artificial intelligence.

She also inquired about the school’s budget, curriculum and teaching methods.