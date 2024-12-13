Friday, December 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Maryam gets briefing on Chinese education system

CM Maryam gets briefing on Chinese education system
Our Staff Reporter
December 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif spent her second day in Shanghai with a hectic schedule visiting Shanghai experimental school and Chinese academy of sciences where she got a briefing on China’s education system.  Jiading district director of education Guan Wenji and President of Chinese academy of sciences Xia Hongmei told her that the Shanghai experimental school has been established to impart free education in artificial intelligence to young students aged 12-15 hailing from Shanghai and surrounding areas.   Madam chief minister visited different departments and classrooms of the school and observed various modern methods of teaching children the latest trends and techniques of artificial intelligence. She inspected AI creations of the school students and asked them and from the expert teacher of the school about artificial intelligence.

She also inquired about the school’s budget, curriculum and teaching methods.

Govt, PTI ready to hold talks with ‘ifs and buts’

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1733987830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024