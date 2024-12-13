Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival girls’ table tennis, badminton today

LAHORE - The organising secretary of the Karachi Commissioner Sports Festival, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, has announced that the girls’ table tennis and badminton competitions will begin today (Friday) at Government National College at 8:30 AM. At 11:30 AM, Secretary of Education, Asif Ikram, will be the chief guest. During the event, Karachi Commissioner, Syed Hassan Naqvi (the patron-in-chief of the festival) and ACG Hazim Bangwar, the chairman of the organizing committee, along with other prominent figures from the sports community, will be present. A meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Isa Khan, which was attended by Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Prof Dr Javed Ahmed Abbasi, Shah Raza, Saeeda Iftikhar Sheikh, Uzma Sheikh, Ins Ahmed Mukhtar Kar, Ijaz Ahmed, and officers from other relevant departments.