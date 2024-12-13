Friday, December 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court reserves verdict in Rs6b TDAP corruption scandal cases

Court reserves verdict in Rs6b TDAP corruption scandal cases
Staff Reporter
December 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Federal Anti-Corruption Court in Karachi reserved verdicts in 40 cases related to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) corruption scandal. Hearings for three of these cases have been completed, with the verdict now reserved. The decision is expected to be announced by the end of this month. A total of 93 TDAP corruption cases are under trial in the court. The accused are alleged to have caused a loss exceeding Rs6 billion to the national exchequer through fraudulent claims of freight subsidies. Notable individuals among the accused include former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, along with several others. These cases highlight the scale of alleged financial misconduct and its impact on public funds.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1733987830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024