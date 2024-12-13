Court reserves verdict in Rs6b TDAP corruption scandal cases

KARACHI - The Federal Anti-Corruption Court in Karachi reserved verdicts in 40 cases related to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) corruption scandal. Hearings for three of these cases have been completed, with the verdict now reserved. The decision is expected to be announced by the end of this month. A total of 93 TDAP corruption cases are under trial in the court. The accused are alleged to have caused a loss exceeding Rs6 billion to the national exchequer through fraudulent claims of freight subsidies. Notable individuals among the accused include former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, along with several others. These cases highlight the scale of alleged financial misconduct and its impact on public funds.