Crackdown on illegal petrol sellers in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN - Nowshera Virkan’s police launched a crackdown on illegal open petrol sellers on Thursday in Nowshera Virkan, on the special instruction of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jawad Hussain Pirzada.

According to DC office, the authorities have taken into custody refilling machines and registered cases against the accused.

The owners of several illegal refilling agencies, including Khalilur Rehman, Shahid Manzoor, Anas Zafar, and Muhammad Shafiq, were arrested by the local police for violating the Punjab government’s ban on selling open petrol.

This crackdown is part of a larger effort to curb the sale of illegal petrol in the region.

The authorities are taking a tough stance against those involved in the illegal petrol trade, and it’s likely that more arrests and seizures will follow in the coming days.

Coordination among depts imperative for successful polio drives: DC

Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naveed Ahmed on Thursday directed to improve coordination among the concerned departments for the success of polio campaigns in the district. He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding polio drives in the district during December.

The DC also reviewed the micro plan for polio campaigns in the district.

He pointed out that UCMOs and areas in charge of the campaigns would be reshuffled over poor performances, adding, the concerned officials should ensure their presence in the training sessions.

He directed to immunisation of polio drops to missing children up to 5 years under the micro plan.