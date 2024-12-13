DC inaugurates special anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon inaugurated the special anti-polio campaign starting from December 16 by administering polio drops to children at the Darbar Hall of DC Office on Thursday. Later, while presiding a meeting regarding finalizing the arrangements for the special anti-polio campaign, DC instructed the health department officers, that during the special anti-polio campaign, all children up to the age of five years of the district should be administered polio drops so that children could be protected from the polio virus. The deputy commissioner said that special attention should be paid to the low-performing union councils to improve the performance of these UCs, while special attention should also be paid to the monitoring work during the campaign. He added that during the campaign, special efforts should be made to cover the rejected children, maintain the cold chain of polio vaccine and carry out fingerprinting. The DC instructed all the Assistant Commissioners to immediately hold a meeting with the chairmen UCs to extend active support to polio teams established at the UC level.