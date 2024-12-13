Dhawan's explosive 86 seals Northern Challengers’ victory in Big League opener

The inaugural match of the Big Cricket League set Surat ablaze with cricketing excitement as Shikhar Dhawan’s blistering knock of 86 powered the Northern Challengers to a six-wicket victory over Suresh Raina’s Southern Spartans in a thrilling, high-scoring contest.

Opting to field first, the Challengers faced a determined Spartans lineup. Solomon Mire provided a solid foundation with a brisk 47 off 28 balls, despite the early loss of Faiz Fazal for just 9 runs. Captain Suresh Raina then took center stage, smashing a dazzling 49 off 27 deliveries, while wicketkeeper-batter Shrestha anchored with a steady 36 off 33 balls.

The Spartans finished their innings with a flourish as Aman Khan (29 off 9) and Abhimanyu Mithun (27 off 12) unleashed a barrage of boundaries, lifting the team to an imposing 203/4 in their 20 overs.

In response, the Northern Challengers came out all guns blazing, with skipper Shikhar Dhawan leading the charge. Fresh from his heroics in the Nepal Premier League, Dhawan displayed impeccable form, reaching his half-century in just 23 balls. His scintillating 86 off 43 balls featured eight colossal sixes and four boundaries, electrifying the Surat crowd.

Dhawan’s innings was well-supported by Gurkeerat Singh Mann’s explosive 31 off 14 balls and Bipul Sharma’s composed unbeaten 33 off 19. The Challengers maintained their dominance throughout the chase, comfortably reaching 207/4 with eight balls to spare. The opening match of the Big Cricket League delivered fireworks, with Shikhar Dhawan setting the tone for an exciting tournament ahead.