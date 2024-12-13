Friday, December 13, 2024
DPO Asad Sarfraz pledges to eradicate drug trade in Bahawalpur

Our Staff Reporter
December 13, 2024
BAHAWALPUR  -  Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan, Abbas Nagar Police successfully conducted an operation against drug dealers, seizing a substantial consignment of narcotics. According to a police spokesperson, the operation led to the arrest of the main drug supplier, and a case was registered against him under the Anti-Narcotics Act. “Our determination to make Bahawalpur a drug-free zone will not be compromised,” stated DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan. The spokesperson added that DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan has been making significant strides in the ongoing campaign against crime. SHO Malik Ghulam Abbas of Abbas Nagar police station, along with his team, acted on intelligence and carried out the successful operation. The accused, Naveed, who was supplying drugs in various areas of the city and its outskirts, was arrested, and 13.5 kilogrammes of hashish was recovered from his possession. A case has been filed against the suspect, and investigations are underway. Authorities are also pursuing other members of the drug network. The crackdown on drug dealers is being intensified, with a firm commitment to eradicating the illegal trade in Bahawalpur. Speaking on the operation, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan emphasised that those involved in such criminal activities will be brought to justice. He also commended the Abbas Nagar police station for their exceptional work in carrying out the operation.

Our Staff Reporter

