Friday, December 13, 2024
Drug-trafficker held with 13-kg hashish

Staff Reporter
December 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  The police arrested a drug-trafficker from Abbasnagar area and recovered over 13 kilogrammes of hashish from him. Police sources said that a police team of Lal Suhanra check-post, headed by Incharge Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aamir Shah, signalled a suspect to stop his vehicle. However, he tried to escape from the scene. The police team intercepted and arrested him. The accused, identified as Naveed, a resident of Golra area, admitted he was trafficking over 13-kg hashish to Bahawalpur. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Abbasnagar Inspector Malik Abbas registered the first information report (FIR) against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act.

Staff Reporter

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

