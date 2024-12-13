Eight shops sealed over encroachment

SARGODHA - The anti-encroachment team of the district government on Thursday sealed eight shops and imposed fine on various shopkeepers for violations in the city. According to official sources, the anti-encroachment team, headed by senior encroachment officer Malik Shahid Mehmood, under the supervision of Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood, visited various bazaars including Kutchehry Bazaar, Faisal Bazaar, Ameen Bazaar and Shaheen Chowk and sealed eight shops and confiscated goods as well of shopkeepers for encroachment.