Friday, December 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Eight shops sealed over encroachment

Staff Reporter
December 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  The anti-encroachment team of the district government on Thursday sealed eight shops and imposed fine on various shopkeepers for violations in the city. According to official sources, the anti-encroachment team, headed by senior encroachment officer Malik Shahid Mehmood, under the supervision of Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood, visited various bazaars including Kutchehry Bazaar, Faisal Bazaar, Ameen Bazaar and Shaheen Chowk and sealed eight shops and confiscated goods as well of shopkeepers for encroachment.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1733987830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024