Encroachments, illegal parking removed in various areas of city: Commissioner

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi’s orders were promptly executed by the Korangi district administration, following his visit on Wednesday. The administration successfully removed encroachments and illegal parking in various areas. As the report submitted by deputy commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto, actions were taken to remove the encroachments of illegal parking at Malir Halt Bridge 15.

Encroachments set up by the nomadic settlers were also demolished with the help of the Town Administration, Model Colony, and police. The action for the removal of encroachments was also taken behind printing press area, where nomadic settlers had established.

According to the report one vehicle was seized and three individuals were arrested and handed over to police. Traffic police were directed to register an FIR against the arrested individuals and vehicle. It also reported that the administration ensured cleanliness in the areas where encroachments were removed.