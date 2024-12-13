Faiz Literary Festival held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR - The Department of Urdu, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), organiaed a two-day Faiz Literary Festival Season 3. The inaugural session was held at the Faculty of Arts and Languages Auditorium. The chief guest of the inaugural session was Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran. Speaking on the occasion, VC said that this festival is a high-level educational, scientific and cultural activity. While discussing the need for Urdu language, he called Urdu a necessity of civilization. He said that Faiz Ahmed Faiz made poetry essential for civilization. Later, he appreciated the management and organization of the Urdu Department and Faiz Festival and said that all the sessions of Faiz Festival will prove to be very important.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Languages and Head of the Department of Urdu, Prof. Dr. Syed Aamir Sohail highlighted the performance of the Urdu Department and the tradition and importance of the Faiz Literary Festival. Professor Dr. Rosh Nadeem delivered his keynote address, in which he viewed the poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz in the context of globalization, locality and consumerism and clarified the significance of Faiz in the future.

Later, the second keynote address was delivered by Professor Dr. Aslam Adib, in which he highlighted the need to understand Faiz in the light of contemporary context, local and national needs, and global knowledge. In the first session, Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Hassan spoke on modern philosophical and cultural debates of criticism and Dr. Mazhar Abbas performed the duties of the moderator. In this session, Professor Dr. Shagufta Hussain, Professor Dr. Saima Iram, Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Malik, Dr. Khurram Shahzad, Dr. Jam Abid spoke.