Federal govt moves to recover over Rs146b power dues from provincial depts

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government has sought the intervention of all the four chief ministers for the recovery of electricity outstanding dues worth Rs 146.18 billion against the provincial government departments, and threatened load shedding, saying that under the existing situation it would be very difficult to continue uninterrupted electric supply.

“We are running a campaign for recovery of unpaid bills, wherein besides other challenges, one key issue faced is the outstanding amounts of provincial government departments in electricity bills that run in billions,” said Federal Minister for Power Division, Awais Leghari in separate letters written to the Chief Ministers of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the letters, out of the total outstanding dues of Rs 146.18 billion, the departments of Government of Sindh owe a major chunk of Rs.59.682 billion, followed by Balochistan Rs 39.6 billion, and Punjab Rs 38.014 billion. Interestingly, the provincial departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owe only Rs 8.880 billion outstanding dues.

Notably, in Discos the highest outstanding dues of Rs 39.6 billion belong to the government departments in the service areas of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), followed by Sukkur Electric Power Regulatory Authority (SEPCO) Rs 38.168 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rs 21.514 billion, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Rs 17.237 billion, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Rs 9.907 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Rs 6.576 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Rs 5.057 billion, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Rs 2.933 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company Rs 2.841 billion, and Tribal Electric Supply Company Rs 2.304 billion.

“The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has initiated a number of reforms initiatives in the power sector under the leadership of Prime Minster in order to bring back the power utility companies on the path of efficient service delivery coupled with making energy cheaper to the end consumers,” the letter said.

“In this connection, we are running a campaign for recovery of unpaid bills, wherein besides other challenges, one key issue faced is the outstanding amounts of Provincial Government departments in electricity bills that run in billions,” he added.

It may be appreciated that with limited financial resources available with these DISCOs, it would be very difficult to continue un-interrupted electric supply, not to speak of the financial losses to the Federal Government and the ensuing circular debt which is devouring our economy.

“Foregoing in view, seek your personal intervention in the matter with the request to direct the departments of the Government of Sindh to clear the outstanding electricity dues,” he said. “I have asked the officers at Power Division as well as at the above mentioned DISCOs management to support and facilitate the Provincial Government with all possible clarifications and reconciliation that may be required,” the minister maintained.