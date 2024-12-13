Federal Urdu University awards PhD, MPhil, MS degrees to students

ISLAMABAD - The 63rd meeting of FUUAST GRMC was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari. The meeting was attended by various senior academic officials, including Professor Dr. Muhammad Zahid, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology; Professor Dr. Masood Mashkoor Siddiqui, Dean of the Faculty of Business, Commerce and Economics; and other faculty members from various departments. During the meeting, Saima Sadiq bint Muhammad Sadiq was awarded a PhD in Urdu, Ali Ahmed son of Wasim Ahmed received a PhD in Islamic Studies, and Maimuna Ishaq bint Qari Muhammad Ishaq was awarded a PhD in Special Education.

In addition, Afshan Anwar bint Muhammad Anwar was awarded the M.Phil degree in Mathematical Sciences, Saboor Ahmed son of Noor Ahmed Rathore in Zoology, Amjad Hussain son of Haji Ahmed, Sidra Saleem bint Muhammad Saleem-ul-Hasan Khan, and Syeda Saeed Fatima bint Syed Saeed Akhtar Zaidi in Education. Mubashir Umar son of Muhammad Umar earned his M.Phil in Arabic, while Muhammad Latif son of Muhammad Siddique, Muhammad Adabibullah son of Ali Asghar, and Aun Muhammad son of Sarfaraz Ahmed were awarded M.Phil degrees in Applied Physics at the Islamabad campus.

Additionally, Muhammad Waqas son of Abdul Aleem Siddiqui, Ghulam Murtaza Shahid son of Malik Habibullah, and Fahimullah son of M. Afzal Khan received their M.S. degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Islamabad campus. Moin Akbar son of Intizar Ahmed Khan was awarded the M.S. in Business Administration from the same campus.