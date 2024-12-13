FIA fails to get Bushra’s bail cancelled in gifts case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday disposed of a petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking cancellation of bail of PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the FIA’s petition wherein the bench had already issued notices to Bushra and sought response from her in this matter. During the hearing, also attended by Bushra Bibi, Justice Miangul Hassan said to Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for Bushra, that if his client would not appear before the trial court, the latter could cancel her bail. He said that the relevant judge can revoke the former first lady’s bail in the case if she fails to appear before the trial court in the said case. Barrister Safdar stated that there had been 15 hearings of the case since Oct 23 and it seemed that the court was in a rush. The judge asked him about the occasions on which Bushra was granted exemption from appearance in the court. The counsel responded that the hearing on Oct 26 could not be held as the judge was on leave and on October 29, the case was heard, but Bushra Bibi did not appear, and a request for exemption from appearance was submitted on her behalf.

Similarly, on November 5, Bushra Bibi was absent, and another exemption request was filed.

He continued that she appeared on the next hearing on November 8 while there was no hearing on November 12. He added that on November 14, she was granted another exemption.

The judge ordered Barrister Safdar to provide to the IHC the trial court’s order sheet so that it could know on which dates the former first lady was granted an exemption. He also ordered him to inform about the number of hearings at which the former PM’s wife did not appear in court after she was granted bail.