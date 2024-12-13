Foreign players registration opens for 10th edition of HBL PSL

LAHORE - The registration process for foreign players to participate in the landmark 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is now officially open, alongside the trade window for franchises. The player category renewals are set to be announced on 17 December, while the relegation and retention processes will take place throughout the ongoing month. The PSL Players’ Draft is scheduled for 11 January 2025, with the venue and timing to be revealed in due course. PSL CEO Salman Naseer said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of the registration process for foreign players as well as the trade window. The HBL PSL is a home-grown brand we are all proud of. Since its inception in 2016, alongside franchise owners, commercial partners, and stakeholders, we have embarked on a long and successful journey. We will strive to meet the expectations of our loyal fans.”