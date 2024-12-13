Former Syrian prison chief faces US torture trial

A former Syrian military officer who supervised a notorious detention facility under Bashar al-Assad's regime has been indicted on multiple counts of torture in the US.

According to CNN, Samir Ousman al-Sheikh, 72, has been charged by a federal grand jury with torture and conspiracy to commit torture, authorities announced on Thursday.

Al-Sheikh, who managed Damascus' Adra prison between 2005 and 2008, was taken into custody in July at Los Angeles International Airport. He faces allegations of immigration fraud for reportedly concealing his role at the prison on his US visa and citizenship applications.

US officials claim that he hid his involvement in Syria’s detention system and falsely denied persecuting prisoners.

The charges are based on allegations that al-Sheikh ordered and participated in the torture of detainees.

He is accused of sending prisoners to the "punishment wing," where they were subjected to severe beatings while suspended from ceilings. Some detainees were allegedly tortured with a device designed to inflict extreme pain and cause spinal fractures.

If found guilty, al-Sheikh could face up to 20 years in prison for each torture charge and an additional 10 years for immigration fraud.

His attorney, Nina Marino, has dismissed the accusations, labeling them as "politically motivated."

This development follows the recent fall of Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, which led to thousands of prisoners being freed by anti-regime groups.

Human rights organizations have long accused the Syrian government of systematic abuses in its detention facilities.