Fragmented Strength

There was a time when Pakistan’s legal community was a united force for justice. The lawyers’ movement against General Pervez Musharraf exemplified this unity, successfully restoring deposed judges and forcing Musharraf out of power. This collective action showcased the power of unity in the legal community.

Today, that unity has faded. The legal community is now divided, with various groups prioritising their own interests over common causes. The recent 26th Amendment, threatening judicial independence, has not sparked an organised response. Unlike the protests against Musharraf, the legal community now appears too fragmented to act as one. This division extends to law students, who often form new organisations instead of uniting under established ones. This fragmentation weakens their collective voice and reduces their ability to address shared issues effectively.

To regain its strength, the legal community must prioritise unity over personal ambitions. Only by coming together can it revive the spirit of past movements and work towards a fairer legal system for all.

G. AKBAR PALIJO,

Larkana.