Free eye treatment camp to be held at Civil Hospital Sanghar on December 28-29

HYDERABAD - A two-day free eye treatment and surgical camp will be organized at Civil Hospital Sanghar on December 28 and 29, 2024, under the initiative of Member National Assembly and Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Shazia Atta Mari. The camp will provide free treatment for eye diseases, along with complementary medicines. Patients will also receive free lens implants as part of the treatment. Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja and Civil Surgeon Dr. Aftab Azam Siriwal announced that the camp will operate under the supervision of Sajjad Ali, Executive Director of the PCB Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology, Hyderabad.

The Deputy Commissioner and Civil Surgeon urged residents of Sanghar and surrounding areas to take full advantage of this opportunity for free treatment by expert doctors. Patients can register at the Civil Hospital or by contacting 0300-2439498 from their homes.