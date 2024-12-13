G7 leaders reaffirm commitment to Syrian political transition, accountability

G7 leaders on Thursday issued a strong reaffirmation of their commitment to the people of Syria days after the fall of the regime, pledging full support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition in line with the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

In a joint statement, the G7 leaders underscored their determination to uphold Syria’s territorial integrity, national unity, independence, and sovereignty.

"We stand ready to support a transition process ... that leads to credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance that ensures respect for the rule of law, universal human rights, including women’s rights, the protection of all Syrians, including religious and ethnic minorities, transparency and accountability," it said.

The G7 expressed its readiness to collaborate with and support any future Syrian government that emerges from this inclusive political transition and adheres to international standards of governance.

They called for leaders aspiring to govern Syria to demonstrate a firm commitment to human rights, the protection of state institutions, and the country’s recovery and rehabilitation.

Holding the Assad regime accountable for decades of atrocities was another cornerstone of the G7 statement. The group reaffirmed its commitment to work with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and other international bodies to ensure the destruction of Syria’s remaining chemical weapons stockpiles.

They also called for justice for the regime’s documented crimes against civilians.

The G7 leaders denounced terrorism and violent extremism in all forms, reinforcing their commitment to combating these threats.

They also emphasized the need to create conditions for the safe and dignified voluntary return of Syrian refugees who have been displaced by years of conflict. Some 4 million Syrians fled the civil war and were taken in by Türkiye, more than any other country in the world.

"We reiterate our support for the UN Disengagement Observer Force monitoring the Golan Heights between Israel and Syria," the G7 also said, tacitly pointing to Israel’s current incursion in that area, which has been widely condemned.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, ending the rule of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.